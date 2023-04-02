Car accidents provoked for clicks: YouTuber arrested

The couple behind a YouTube channel is now being accused of physical harm and insurance fraud, among other things.

A married couple Southern California is accused of intentionally provoking car accidents. They published the dashcam recordings on their YouTube channel. They also cashed in insurance sums afterwards.

The authorities took notice Christopher and Kimberly Phelps via the video portal. Were on the channel, which has since been taken offline 162 Videos of collisions, attempted collisions and aggressive driving (“Road Rage”) to see. The name of the channel was BLU3 GHO57. According to press release the Californian insurance authority has so far been able to assign the recordings to 17 insurance claims. Attempts are currently being made to locate several more victims.

Although the channel is now offline, the clips can still be found in other dash cam compilations on YouTube. Like here in the 4th crash: