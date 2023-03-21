Carlos Joaquin assumes as ambassador of Mexico in Canada

After his appointment as ambassador of Mexico in Canada, the former governor of Quintana Roo, Carlos Joaquín González, has already assumed the position in his new command in the north country, as a diplomat and representative of our country in that nation.

The staff of the Embassy of Mexico in Canada, confirmed the arrival of Joaquín González to his new assignment in Ottawa, Canada and welcomed him to the new ambassador, with whom they said, they will promote linking and promotion actions that strengthen the relations and commercial and cultural exchange between Mexico and Canada.

From the social network Twitter, staff from the Mexican embassy in Canada welcomed Ambassador Carlos Joaquín to his mission, in which they offered to work to strengthen relations between Mexico and Canada



“The team of Embassy of Mexico in Canada welcomes Ambassador Carlos Joaquín González. Ready to go strengthening relations between #Mexico and #Canada with actions that benefit the people of both countries”, they published from the Twitter social network of the Embassy.

In your opportunity, the now former governor of the state, Carlos Joaquín highlighted the importance of Canada as a trade partner and ally in the North American region, being part of the agreements that have been made with the United States and our country for several years now.

It is expected that In the coming days, Ambassador Carlos Joaquín will present the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau of the credentials that accredit you as ambassador of Mexico in that nationin order to receive the diplomatic courtesies of his entrustment in that nation.

On January 5, after having appeared in the Senate of the Republic, the former governor of Quintana Roo, Carlos Joaquín González protested as Mexican ambassador to Canada, in an act in which he received the full support of the Morena bench and the political parties that form the alliance with the party in power.

