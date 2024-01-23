Carlos Sobera faces his fears with Jess Calleja: Would you mind being quiet a little?

Carlos Sobera has become the main protagonist of this Monday’s program Planet Calleja. The charismatic presenter has put himself in the hands of Jess Calleja to record a new installment, where the Basque has tried to overcome some of his fears in Montenegro, going through tests such as going up a cable car, rafting, and a bicycle route.

The first thing Sobera tried to overcome was his fear of heights by riding a telefrico. Your wife says that heights make you very nervous, Calleja pointed out, to which the Survivor presenter replied: I’m already getting nervous because this is going too fast..

The presenter had to temporarily leave the set of the program due to low blood sugar.

Calleja noticed Sobera’s nerves: You think this is theater, but it’s not. Let’s know he’s afraid of heights.he commented to the audience. Would you mind shutting up a little?, responded again the guest, whose nerves were growing while the Cuatro presenter teased him: The good thing is that if we fall, there are things underneath. I don’t know why I do that! I will remember this all my lifeSobera answers again.

His life with Patricia

In the program, Carlos Sobera has spoken about different topics, including his wife, Patricia, which has also joined the Planeta Calleja adventure. And they have not hesitated to talk about her relationship, starting from the fact that when they met, she did not have a good impression of the presenter: I disliked this man.

For his part, Sobera assures that for him it was love at first sight: I’m surprised that he says that he disliked me because we met in an office. I arrived very early and she was in charge of entertaining me. I opened the door suddenly and I fell in love.

During their relationship they had to deal with difficult moments, such as the stroke that Patricia suffered in 2019: I thought about her, that everything possible had to be done for her. And then I thought, how could he die, what a bitch. It was like a tremendous cesspool.pointed out Carlos Sobera.

His favorite program and his biggest anger

Jesús Calleja also asked Sobera about his favorite reality show, to which he confessed that it is Survivors: It is the freshest and most natural. It is where the contestants are pushed to the limit the most.: they are hungry, cold, hot, they are bitten by mosquitoes in a savage way and competitive coexistence causes friction that they have to face.

A program in which, precisely, he experienced his biggest fight, and this was with Isabel Pantojawhen I wanted to quit: When I get angry, I get very angry. It pissed me off because I had to talk to her and give her some light.

Additionally, he addresses the topic of his future on television and a hypothetical retirement: I visualize that they will retire me. The same thing happens to us like Arguiano, but The normal thing is that they tell you: Until here’. I love television, but I think that the day I have to give it up I have other things in life. I have a family and a passion which is theater.

