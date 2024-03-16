Carmen Borrego, at the limit and about to abandon Survivors: I have the anguish of my life

The days begin to weigh more and the nights do less and less justice to the tiredness in the Honduran Cayos Cochinos. Not everyone is able to adapt to the island with the same ease; There are already bodies that are beginning to resent the insular hardships that the Telecinco format entails; among them, Carmen Borrego, who has changed the Caribbean for the Aegean to become Survivors a true Homeric odyssey.

Several days ago she saw the wolf’s ears: she had to be treated urgently by the medical team after, without half measures, collapsing. Then she found a quick answer to the void: It has been the heat, the humidity, the lack of food, the age… there comes a time when the body notices it. That was Thursday. A day later, the energy of her recovery has been blackened by the onset of another unexpected setback.

I don’t feel well

Borrego has spent most of the day resting, just as his body requested, and, furthermore, without eating. Terelu Campos’ sister has decided not to eat and this is how she told Roco Madrid: We don’t have fire. I have already refused because I don’t feel well and I think it is from the coconut and the raw rice. Yesterday I didn’t eat anything all day.

But it wasn’t just there. In fact, Madrid was not going to be the only one to witness Borrego’s manifest exhaustion; Several approached the television station and their response was the same at all times: I am fatal. A little more specific was Kike Calleja’s diagnosis of his condition: She’s knackered, she just vomited again. I see her super weak.

The island took over, but Borrego was not willing to give up: she drew strength from who knows where and went into the water. They were a few seconds of hope that were soon shattered. I have the anguish of my life. What a burden! Can’t. Fatal…her fragile words escaped while she did the same as the sea.

The nausea does not stop, the hunger does not subside, the overwhelm does not disappear and, while she feels watched by all the cameras, she hides under a blanket with the only desire to be absorbed by the sand of the beach. The tears fall down her cheeks until they mix with the crystalline tide of the Honduran coast that, far from being idyllic, begins to take on the shape of a nightmare more and more.

