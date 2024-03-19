Court formalizes divorce of Ariana Grande and Dalton Gmez

The ruling of the Los Angeles Superior Court to dissolve their marriage was made official today -March 19-, almost three years after ‘I do’ and six months after the 30-year-old pop star filed a request of divorce of the real estate agent, two years younger.

The couple had been separated for more than a year, according to court documents. They had a prenuptial agreement, no children together, and no significant legal dispute in their divorce, so the process moved quickly and smoothly.

The terms of the agreement were agreed in October and they only had to wait the necessary six months for the court order to come into force.

Agreement between Ariana Grande and Gomez

Under the agreement, Grande will make a one-time payment of $1.25 million to Gomez, with no future alimony, give her half of the proceeds from the sale of her Los Angeles home and cover up to $25,000 in fees. from his ex-partner’s lawyers.

Like the vast majority of divorces in California, Grande’s filing cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the separation.

Grande and Gómez began their relationship in January 2020 and spent confinement together due to the coronavirus pandemic. They appeared together in the video for Justin Bieber’s charity song Stuck With U in May of that year and announced their engagement in December.

The couple married in an intimate ceremony at their home in Montecito, California, on May 15, 2021.

The singer and actress, born in Florida, released her seventh studio album Eternal Sunshine last March 8th.

In the film adaptation of the musical Wickedwhich will be released in November, play the good witch, Glinda, alongside Cynthia Erivo, who plays Elphaba.

FUENTE: AP