Catcher Edgar Quero was confirmed on the payroll of the “Patria y Vida” team of the FEPCUBE

The talented prospect of the Chicago White Sox Edgar Quero He has been the last to be included in the “Patria y Vida” team organized by the Cuban Professional Baseball Federation (FEPCUBE).

The number 3 on the talent list of those from the south of Chicago finally received permission from his organization to participate “with the Cuban team of emigrated players in the Colombian Intercontinental Series between January 25 and February 1,” journalist Francys Romero advanced.

Quero, 20 years old, who was already in the preselection waiting for permission, is an enormous addition to independent Cuba, the specialist believes.

Last Friday, at a press conference, the FEPCUBE announced the preliminary roster for the Caribbean Intercontinental Baseball Series.

The team is made up of 15 pitchers, 11 infielders, three catchers and seven outfielders, and includes well-known names such as Aroldis Chapman, the Gurriel brothers, Aledmys Díaz and Jorge Soler, among others.

The preselection is made up of receivers Edgar Quero, JC Escarra and Harold Vazquez, and squad players Aledmys Diaz, Alay Lake, Albert Lara, Alex de Goti, Alejandro Rivero, Joshua Hernandez, Lazaro Rivera, Luis Aviles Junior, Rangerl Ravelo and Yandy Diaz and Yuli Gurriel.

Henry Urrutia, Lourdes Gurriel Junior, Peter O ́Brien, Leonys Martin, Andy Martin, Jorge Soler and Sergio Barthelemy appear in the gardens, while the pitching corps is confirmed by Aroldis Chapman, Yennier Cano, Cionel Perez, Daysbel Hernandez and Odrisamer Despaigne , Jorge Martinez, Yoanner Negrin, Jesus Balaguer, Pedro Echemendi, William Gaston, Raidel Orta, Yuniesky Maya, Yordan Nodal, Yusniel Padron and the veteran Edilberto Oropesa, who at 55 is ready to leave retirement and climb the hill.

Some days ago, Infielder Dayan Viciedo was also included in the “Patria y Vida” team.

Viciedo, who belongs to the Chunichi Dragons, was officially received by the FEPCUBE, although they reported that he will not be present in the V Intercontinental Series in Colombia.

The team’s participation in the Continental Baseball Series -formerly the Latin American Series- has generated expectations as it is the first time that a team without ties to the state-run Cuban Baseball Federation (FCB) participates in an international tournament.

Teams from the United States, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Mexico and Colombia, the host country, are expected to participate in the Continental Series.