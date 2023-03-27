Caution: Your hydrangeas will wither away in this location

Hydrangeas are a real eye-catcher in the garden and on the terrace. The location is important to ensure that the blooms last for a long time.

The most important things at a glance

Are your hydrangeas (Hydrangeaceae) dying or are their flowers not quite as magnificent and lush as they were at the beginning? Then it may be because she is not getting enough nutrients. Most of the time, however, something else is to blame: the location. Because the wrong place ensures that the beautiful plant dies. In this article you will learn what to consider when fertilizing.

Where are hydrangeas best?

The terrace is an ideal location for hydrangeas. There they are mostly protected from weather and wind. In addition, it is usually a bit warmer there, because the house wall and the terrace covering radiate the heat that they have absorbed during the day.

Hydrangeas like a bright, warm and mild location, but not in direct sunlight. Partial shade is ideal to keep the flowers from burning.

What don’t hydrangeas like?

Hydrangeas are robust in the right location. But if something doesn’t suit them, they can quickly lose strength and bloom. You should therefore prevent the following things from happening with your hydrangeas:

direct sunlight

a full sun location

full shadow

Wind – mainly east wind

cold / frost

How do I know if my hydrangea is wrong?

If the location of your hydrangea is not optimal, it will show it.

The flowers are burned.

The flowers are not properly formed.

The hydrangea doesn’t even bloom.

The shoots are very long and thin.

The shoots break quickly.

The canopy is not lush. Instead, there are many bright spots.

The hydrangea does not grow and dies.

Can hydrangeas stand in the sun?