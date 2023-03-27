Soldiers return after tank training in UK

After training on Challenger 2 main battle tanks in Great Britain, Ukrainian soldiers are on their way to the front. “It is truly inspiring to witness the determination of Ukrainian soldiers who have completed their training on British Challenger 2 tanks on British soil,” said British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, according to a statement today.

“They return home better equipped but no less endangered. We will continue to stand by them and do everything we can to support Ukraine for as long as necessary.” The Ministry of Defense said the training was complete.

This included how Challenger crews work together and are commanded, and how targets are identified and engaged effectively. In January, Britain was the first country to announce the delivery of battle tanks to Ukraine, putting pressure on allies like Germany to send tanks themselves. In total, London is providing 14 Challenger 2s.