Chaos due to Hunter Biden’s surprise appearance at Congressional hearing

A committee of the United States House of Representatives that was discussing in the morning a resolution to hold Hunter responsible for obstructing the investigative powers of Congress was interrupted by the arrival of Biden’s son along with his lawyer.

Hunter Biden, who faces two federal indictments, one of them for tax fraud, is also accused by conservatives of conducting dubious business in Ukraine and China at the expense of his father’s contacts, name and position when he was vice president. And this is the most serious implication of the Biden family, including the President.

In the previous indictments, the US Department of Justice has been extremely benevolent and dissuasive regarding the evidence against Hunter Biden along with the favoritism treatment given to him daily by the major left-wing media in the US press.

Republicans opened a new path for accusations after Hunter refused to comply with a subpoena in a closed-door congressional hearing about his financial interests and foreign business dealings. Hunter asked for a public hearing at that time, but Republicans responded that he had no authority to oversee the internal workings of Congress, much less under the accusations he faces.

“I think Hunter should be arrested right here, right now, and go straight to jail,” said Rep. Nancy Mace, R-South Carolina.

“He’s here. He doesn’t seem very scared,” said Democratic Representative Jared Moskowitz, referring to Hunter Biden.

For his part, Arizona Congressman Andy Biggs intervened to demand that his colleagues stop interrupting the floor and focus on the committee’s true objectives.

Shortly after, when Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has severely criticized him, was getting ready to speak, Hunter decided to leave the legislative chamber.

His lawyer, Abbe Lowell, told the press that his client was the victim of a “political crusade”, something that the White House should also think about in the face of the atrocious and unprecedented harassment and harassment against the 45th president of the United States, Donald Trump.

Lowell accused the Republicans of wanting – through him – to attack his father, a candidate for re-election. And this is one of the main reasons that must have motivated Hunter Biden to visit Congress; also to strategically avoid a formal accusation of obstruction of the powers of the Lower House.

The November elections could once again pit President Joe Biden against the great favorite for the Republican primaries, Donald Trump.

