Cheers at Tesla – increases deliveries by 36 percent

Now Tesla has released the first delivery figures since the two price cuts made at the beginning of the year. And it is positive – in total, the company has managed to deliver 422,875 cars, an increase of as much as 36 percent compared to the same time interval in 2022. Record for the company, notes Electrek.

Compared to the previous quarter, this is a more modest increase – 4 percent – but for a Tesla that has had a hard time (to say the least) on the stock market recently, it is a real receipt of success that the manufacturer can show. The official walkthrough of Tesla’s sales figures will be held on April 19.

Tesla Model 3 and Y account for the majority of both sales and production: 421,371 units were built in the first quarter while 412,180 of them were delivered.

