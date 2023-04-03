Darkest Dungeon 2 receives a final update for its early access

As its name suggests, the update Redemption Road focuses on the travel system and road structuring in Darkest Dungeon 2. The Red Hook studio also took advantage of this update to include a whole new system of pets to its rogue-like.

Thunderstorm ! O despair!

The developers have worked hard to be able to improve the movement system. From now on, you will have to prepare your journeys in advance. This strategic planning will be based on the fact that the stagecoach will now have armor and wheel tokens, thus adding a resource management component to the movement component. Along with that, the job of driving will be less demanding, with a new, smoother control system, which should make it easier to focus on the journey. The most surprising news of this update is the inclusion of ten pets. Each of them will come with particular bonuses. For example, the Owl will grant a 5% chance of debuff for each piece of equipment in the Tinker’s Gear embarked beforehand.

In addition, Red Hook Studios highlighted various adjustments: a recalibration of the loot system and the resulting economy, to make buying / selling more interesting, this accompanied by a reduction in the clutter in the inventory. Note that the Infernal Flame has been deactivated for this version, but it will be back in version 1.0, with a whole lot of new features.

The list of all additions and balances is available on the official patch note released by Red Hook Studios.