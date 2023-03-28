Lynx is preparing to market the first French mixed reality headsets

The Lynx startup presents the Lynx R1, the first mixed reality headset of French origin, which is scheduled to be marketed at the end of April.

It is one of the few European players in the mixed reality headset sector. Unknown to the general public, the French startup Lynx is preparing to market the first copies of its mixed reality headset: the Lynx-R1. Two models will be available from the end of April: a classic version for 849 euros and the Lynx-R1 Pro for 1300 euros.

“We’ve been working seriously on the subject for four years. Our helmet comes out of the factory and was voted innovation prize at CES 2023 in Las Vegas last January and today we finally find the relay on a national and European scale to support us in the global competition for virtual reality headsets”, welcomes Sébastien Lissarre, Co-founder and President of Cog.Engines, guest of Tech&Co on Tuesday March 28.

The only European player in a high-potential segment

But before reaching this stage, the startup had to prove for several years that it was capable of designing this particularly demanding equipment from a technological point of view. However, “there is an awareness” analyzes Sébastien Lissarre. “People looking to Sony and Meta for their headphones are wondering if there are players out there who can do this in Europe. That’s when people find us and we stand out.”

And against all odds, Lynx is the only European protagonist in this segment due to the financial resources and rare technical knowledge necessary for the development of this equipment which does not resemble those of the competition since “we have brought several innovations around the optics, electronics and ergonomics”, says Sébastien Lissar. If it is difficult to compete with Meta or even Apple in this segment, Sébastien Lissar aims, in the long term, to make Lynx the European champion of mixed reality.