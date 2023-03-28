Microsoft’s purchase of Activision will have one less hurdle

A Japan’s regulatory body for trade and competition decided to approve Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, concluding that the deal “should not result in a substantial restriction of competition”.

says the VGC website that the deal, valued at 69 billion dollars, which the regulator has already signaled will not raise problems in relation to Microsoft’s acquisition of the company that holds the licenses for series such as ‘Call of Duty’, ‘World of Warcraft’ and ‘ Diablo’.

Recall that Microsoft has sought to convince regulators around the world that the deal will not significantly impact rivals, pointing out that Sony holds the leadership of the console market.

