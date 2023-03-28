NASA recognizes a Chilean photographer for a spectacular photo of the Northern Lights in Iceland

Leave a Comment / Sci&Tech / By / March 28, 2023

The Chilean photographer cari letelier was recognized by the NASA for a spectacular image that he captured from northern lights in icelandan astronomical phenomenon seen from Earth that amazes the world.

According to a report published on the website of Canal 13this Monday, March 27, the photo taken by the Chilean was recognized as “Astronomical Photography of the Day” in a us space agency minisite called Astronomy Picture of the Day (APOD).

