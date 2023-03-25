Intel co-founder and creator of ‘Moore’s Law’ dies aged 94

ANDn 1968, the doctor of chemistry founded NM Electronics with physicist Robert Noyce, nicknamed the “Mayor of Silicon Valley”.

A few months later, the two men bought the Intel name for $15,000.

Gordon Moore was the company’s chief executive from 1979 to 1987.

In 1971, Intel marketed the first microprocessor, a programmable processor containing several thousand transistors, a revolution.

Today, Intel is the largest semiconductor manufacturer in the United States and the third largest in the world by revenue, behind Samsung of South Korea and TSMC of Taiwan.

In 1965, while working for another company, Fairchild Semiconductor, Gordon Moore predicted in an article published in Electronics magazine that the density of transistors in microprocessors would double every year.

He modified the projection in 1975 to a doubling every two years. Another microprocessor pioneer, Carver Mead, called this prophecy Moore’s Law.

The evolution of microprocessor capabilities followed Moore’s Law for decades, multiplying the performance of electronics and computing while lowering their costs.

“The world has lost a giant, one of the founders of Silicon Valley and a true visionary, who paved the way for the technological revolution,” wrote Apple CEO Tim Cook on Twitter.

Experts predict that Moore’s Law will soon cease to be applied due to the physical limits of integrating transistors into a microprocessor.

