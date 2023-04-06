Short tests: USB hard drive with 22 TB, portable touch display and Wi-Fi 6 stick

This time in the test: a 22 TB USB hard drive from Western Digital, the portable Viewsonic TD2465 touch display and a USB WLAN stick with Wi-Fi 6 from Edimax.
05.04.2023
15:34
- Lutz Labs
- Benjamin Kraft
- Ernest Ahlers
This time there is hardware in the short tests, with which you give your PC more storage space, faster data transfers and touch input. If you need a lot of space on your hard drive, but have little space in the case or on your desk, you might come along Western Digital’s My Book USB hard drive find happiness with a capacity of 22 TB. Apart from the noise, we hardly have anything to complain about.
There high contrast Touchmonitor Viewsonic TD2465 not only accepts commands precisely at the touch of a finger, it is also flexible when it comes to choosing a location thanks to the foldable base. For example, the 24-inch screen is suitable for use at trade fairs or at service points.
The promises a quick connection for retrofitting, even for older PCs and laptops USB-WLAN-Stick EW-7822UMX von Edimax. It comes with modern Wi-Fi 6 and is worth considering, especially for Windows users. On Linux, however, the driver is still a cause for concern.