The Ghost of Tsushima movie is going to be really good looking

There has been a huge amount of talk about The Last of Us lately and the series barely even had time to end before the speculation and rumors about season two started in earnest. However, we must not forget that Sony has several other films and TV series in the works based on other brands as well. One of these is Ghost of Tsushima helmed by John Wick director Chad Stahelski.

In an interview with Discussing Films he tells us more about the project and how he reasoned about its striking visual style:

“Ghost of Tsushima is a really interesting story if you really dive into the tale of Jin Sakai and what the film is really about. And you tie him to these amazing visuals. You can already tell from the John Wick films that I love color and I love composition. To really try and not only live up to but exceed what the game has done with its visuals is completely fascinating to me. So that’s something we’re currently researching and working on. Like, how can you push the color palette? How can you bring that world to life in a very realistic and grounded way?”

