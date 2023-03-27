Greens on the FDP’s demand for an e-fuel subsidy: “Other projects are more important”

After the compromise in the combustion engine dispute, the Greens want to set different priorities in tax policy than FDP Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner. After the agreement with the EU Commission, Lindner announced that it would reduce taxes on so-called e-fuels as climate-neutral car fuels.

“Agreed projects blocked”

“Instead of thinking about possible subsidies for niche products in ten years, the finance minister should finally get going and tackle what’s already on the table,” said Julia Verlinden, deputy leader of the Greens parliamentary group, to the “Augsburger Allgemeine”. “In the coalition we have agreed on numerous projects over the past year and a half, some of which have not even been started or have been blocked by the Ministry of Finance,” she criticized.

Reform company car privilege and commuter allowance

This includes a reform of the distance allowance from ecological and social points of view and the reduction of environmentally harmful subsidies, said Verlinden. “Above all, a conversion of the company car privilege is urgently needed here,” said the Green politician. “These long-agreed measures should now finally be followed by action, because they can now immediately make a contribution to climate protection and justice,” she clarified.



(fpi)

