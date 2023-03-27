What has FIFA 23 done to the pro soccer players?

Finally, the National Women’s Soccer League has been included in FIFA 23. But the implementation leaves a lot to be desired. Many of the players react to their models in-game and are appalled at the result.

Stuff nightmares are made of?

The players in the game bear little resemblance to their real-life counterparts. They feel underrepresented, such as Houston Dash player Caprice Dydasco, a Hawaiian pro player who is portrayed as being far more fair-skinned than she actually is.

“I’m grateful that EA Sports is finally including the NWSL, but this doesn’t represent me,” writes Dydasco, who identifies as “predominantly Asian.” For comparison, she posted a picture of herself that shows the difference in skin tone.

I’m grateful EA Sports is finally including the NWSL but this does not represent me. @EASPORTSFIFA pic.twitter.com/SgrFkoCYy1 — Caprice Dydasco (@CapriceDydasco) March 22, 2023

Former USWNT player Sydney Leroux of Angel City FC also collected reactions from several players and posted them on Twitter.

“Found my long lost twin! Obviously fraternal,” wrote the Portland Thorns’ Janine Beckie in a tweet. Leroux’s teammate Madison Hammond urged fans to look for her in-game because whatever that woman is in FIFA 23, it’s most definitely not her.

Leroux herself couldn’t help but make a few comments, writing about her own avatar: “You’re going to scare my kids.” The professional player finds her old model significantly better. After all, FIFA took over the headband, the braid, her tattoo on her neck and her plucked eyebrows. Only the breasts are a bit too big.

You are going to scare my children. pic.twitter.com/LkxwQg37EF — Sydney Leroux (@sydneyleroux) March 22, 2023

With goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan, didn’t FIFA seize the opportunity and did a great job with their model? Maybe the hair was even packed too tightly here, because the player is simply shown with a bald head.

I know you expect women to just be thankful and grateful that you’ve given us a little sliver of publicity but please stop wasting our time. Some of us are soon. pic.twitter.com/DK6jut5YmS — Sydney Leroux (@sydneyleroux) March 23, 2023

Electronic Arts hasn’t really done a brilliant job here, but some fans are sure that FIFA will continue to provide the right faces bit by bit.