GOG: Free Game only available for a limited time – this full version is waiting

GOG.com is giving away the second free game for the Spring Sale 2023. Since the weekend you can get the role-playing strategy mix via the download platform Neurodeck: Psychological deck builder free. The link is very simple: simply register with your account on the product page, click on “Get for free” and follow the further on-screen instructions. Don’t waste your time: You can only grab the full version for free until 3 p.m. this afternoon.

Get the current free game quickly

After that, the offer should change: GOG.com wants to distribute four free games within the spring sale. Previously, the horror adventure Lorelai could be clicked into the collection for free. The title now costs 12.49 euros on GOG again. Which Free game on Neurodeck: Psychological Deckbuilder follows remains to be seen. “Neurodeck is a psychological deck building card game that challenges your fears. Build a deck & skills by taking personality tests, visiting rooms or meditating. Face your phobias and conquer them through the power of life-inspired cards,” reads the product page.

Lots of game deals in the Spring Sale

The free distribution takes place in the course of the current spring sale. The spring deals include PC games like Frostpunk, Rimworld, Cyberpunk 2077, Stalker: Shadown of Chernobyl, Diablo + Hellfire, and The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim. Also to be found in the offers: individual game collections, sorted by indies, role-playing games, classics and multiplayer games. There is also an adventure bundle with games like Armikrog, The Silent Age and Deadlight: Director’s Cut. You have until April 3rd to secure one or the other bargain – and expand your game collection.