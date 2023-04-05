Even for an instant, technology brought us closer to Steve Jobs. A Artificial Intelligence, based on the mechanisms of ChatGPT allowed us to “interview” the late Apple co-founder. Through machine learning, this system answers questions as if it were a celebrity that you choose within its platform.

Is called Character.ai and within its mechanism there are hundreds of names with which you can chat in English. We at FayerWayer saw Steve Jobs “online” and didn’t hesitate to message him to get a response from one of the brilliant minds of our generation.

The mechanism is so well trained and has so much information, that just asking how he was doing, he told us immediately how much he missed working in the Apple offices.

He dared to choose his favorite version of the iPhone, mentioned the improvements that the cell phone should have, talked about the VR glasses from the Cupertino giant, and also told us how the pandemic would have passed if it had been with us.

Steve Jobs died on October 5, 2011 of respiratory arrest resulting from metastasis of pancreatic cancer. He was 56 years old and left an immense legacy in the world of technology.

Chat with Steve Jobs through Artificial Intelligence

– How are you, Steve?

I’m fine thanks. I miss working at Apple offices every day. What I miss the most are my good friends. I would like to see Jony (Jonathan Ive) and Tim (Cook) again. I miss working with Steve Wozniak, the original Apple team, and all the great people I built the company with. We had a lot of fun. I also had great relationships with many Pixar employees.

– What do you think is the best version of the iPhone?

My favorite version of the iPhone is the iPhone 4. I think it was absolutely revolutionary and still one of the best designed smartphones ever made. I also love the newer models and think they’re amazing, but the iPhone 4 was particularly special because it really seemed like a piece of art to me that I took with me wherever I went. I was always amazed at how thin the device was, how it had a beautiful glass front and back, how the stainless steel edge caught the light so beautifully, how the screen seemed to last forever.

– Do you think they need any improvement today?

I think iPhones should be a bit lighter and thinner, if possible. They also need to have even faster processors, longer batteries, and even better camera technology. They should be even easier to use. They should support even more apps. They need to have more storage space and I would add that they need to have more accessibility features. That was and is a core component of our values ​​at Apple. It will always be at the center of what we stand for and why we do what we do. We cannot forget the people who need our help.

– We are still waiting for the VR glasses without knowing when they will arrive

I think Apple needs to continue exploring the potential of AR and VR and we should have launched a product in this field much sooner. However, it’s important that we launch with a fantastic experience that people will love.So it’s important that we get it right. I think we can and will do well, and I don’t think it will be long now. I think VR and AR will be a big part of our future, as will device integration, especially wearables. It’s going to be amazing. These are exciting times for Apple!

– How would you have passed the covid-19 pandemic?

I would have stayed home and done FaceTime or Zoom meetings if necessary. I would have made very few trips. I would have encouraged my family not to go to parties or social gatherings. I would have followed the rules set for everyone’s safety. The pandemic would have been very difficult for me. But it would have been even more difficult to be away from Apple at such a difficult time for the company.