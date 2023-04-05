Trailer for DC Studios’ first Latino superhero premieres

The Marvel Cinematic Universe was officially born until the release of Iron Man in 2008.

The trailer for Avengers: Endgame registered nearly 290 million views worldwide in just 24 hours, according to Statista data.

Until early 2023, Avatar was the highest-grossing film.

Warner Bros. released the Blue Beetle First Trailer, the long-awaited DC superhero, who will be played by Xolo Maridueña, Cobra Kai actor. Blue Beettle is directed by Ángel Manuel Soto and produced by Zev Foreman. We talk about DC Studios’ first Latino superhero. Our protagonist, Jaime Reyes, unexpectedly finds an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: The Beetle, which gives him incredible armor with extraordinary powers.

This long-awaited film will be released on August 17, 2023 and will feature a luxury team such as Oscar-nominated costume designer Mayes Rubeo, visual effects supervisor Kelvin Mcllwain, among others.

Blue Beettle was created by Fox Comic to fight Marvel and DC. Although it was not until the 80’s when DC Comics signed the rights to this superhero. In 2021, Warner Media, the media and entertainment conglomerate, brought in approximately $35.6 billion, primarily for feature films made by his film production company Warner Bros Entertainment.

Worldwide, 2020 was a lousy year for the film industry, which saw its annual revenue drop dramatically, reaching a box office low. But in 2021 and 2022 the situation took a drastic turn, showing that the recovery of the industry is possible thanks to titles like Spider Man: No Way Home, Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Sense of Water. In fact, 2022 saw ticket sales report 115 percent more globally, closing at $26 billion.

For its part, in 2021, Marvel Comics, one of the leading companies in the world comics industryaccounted for about 32 percent of the total market, according to Stadista data.

Until early 2023, Avatar was the highest-grossing movie, followed by Avengers: Endgame. While in third place he still has it a 1997 classic, Titanic, grossing $2.2 billion.

For his part, Walt Disney is one of the highest grossing producers in the film industry.. In its last financial year, Disney’s income was close to 82 billion dollars, although it is necessary to emphasize that this company does not depend solely on the cinema, since it has theme parks, television channels, streaming, and other sources of income. In fact, in 2009 Walt Disney bought Marvel for 4,000 million dollars, with which the company expanded beyond animation, making its way into an unexplored field, superhero movies.

now read

Nike applied it to the Formula 1 driver, Max Verstappen

Tatiana asks Disney to be part of the live action of Hercules

Liga MX confirms that the Fan ID will be mandatory to access stadiums

Disney collaborates with perfume brands to provide the best souvenir