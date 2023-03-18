Chef Alexandre Marchon’s hay roast chicken (and new Top Chef candidate)

Here is a chef who has not followed the classic course of cooks, who after a cooking school (usually Ferrandi) do their apprenticeship classes with recognized chefs. After starting his career in advertising, Alexandre Marchon decided in 2012 to change course to finally make a living from his culinary passion. Without any training, this true autodidact, officiated for three years as a chef at home. Subsequently advising on the opening of establishments, he opened his eponymous restaurant, Marchon, in Paris in 2020, crowned with three Ecotable macaroons (label for eco-responsible catering). His latest challenge? The Top Chef adventure, of which he joined the new promo for the fourteenth season on March 1. A great opportunity to put the spotlight on his intuitive cuisine.

A cook of his time, Alexandre Marchon offers contemporary cuisine that is almost essentially vegetable, with of course gourmet and generous creations prepared only with exceptional ingredients. Like many chefs today, he lets the natural cycle of the seasons choose the fruits and vegetables, which he works meticulously, while meat and fish play second fiddle. But there’s no question of neglecting the beautiful pieces, like this free-range chicken that he associates with the weekend ritual: ” For me, Sunday noon is roast chicken asserts the 30-year-old who underlines the interest of this particular cooking. And to clarify: This method makes it possible to infuse the taste of hay in all the poultry and to have very juicy poultry with cooking in a casserole. “. Without forgetting his little personal touch “ The grass butter that brings indulgence and freshness”.

Chef Alexandre Marchon (PIERGAB)

Chicken with herb butter, hay roast

For 4/6 people.

Ingredients

1 French yellow chicken

1 bunch of parsley, chervil, tarragon, sage

500g of butter

4 garlic cloves

Hay

Salt, pepper and Espelette pepper

Grape seed oil

stages

Mix the soft butter (softened) with the aromatic herbs and garlic. Season the flavored butter with salt, pepper and Espelette pepper.

Under the skin of the chicken fillets, place a thick layer of herb butter.

On all the skin of the chicken, rub the skin with neutral oil and a little salt.

Place hay in the bottom of a cast iron casserole dish in the shape of a nest.

On top, arrange the chicken.

Close the casserole.

Bake at 200°C for one hour.

Halfway through cooking, add a little oil to the chicken.

Let it rest in the pot for 30 minutes.

To be enjoyed on a hot plate, with some roasted vegetables and cooking juices!