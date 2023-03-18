Credit Suisse affairs in Europe trema: ecco cosa rischiano adesso le banche italiane ei risparmiatori

The crisis of Credit Suisse, one of the world’s largest banking institutions, is creating forti preocupazioni tra i risparmiatori e gli investitori. The bank has risen a strong heat in the Borsa and its financial situation sows criticism. Ma quali sono i rischi che esto evento comprita per il mundo delle banche e del risparmio?

Credit Suisse is experiencing a series of internal problems, after which he lost legate alle attività with the Archegos investment fund and the bankruptcy of the American company Greensill Capital. The bank has announced a net loss of 4.4 milliardi di franchi (circa 3.9 milliardi di euro) in the first quarter of 2023 and has ordered to suspend the payment of dividends and the acquisition of property shares. Inoltre Credit Suisse has also issued a somma di denaro for laughing and collapsing clients against the scandal of the fundi legati all’ex manager di asset della banca, who has carried a fine from the swizzle financial authority.

Credit Suisse funds in Europe trema all’idea di contagion effect

Ma Quali sono i rischi per le altre banche, italiane ed europee e per i risparmiatori? Gli esperti ritengono che la crisi di Credit Suisse is an isolated case It does not have systemic implications for the European banking sector. Tuttavia gli analisti sanno anche che if the svizzera dovesse bank will fail, ci sarebbe a risk of contagion per le other financial institutions.

Credit Suisse funds and Europe trema perché, with bank failure also gli investitori di altri instituti europeipotrebbero essere colti dalla paura e I will retire and parrot soldi. This porterebbe ad una crisi di liquidità che potrebbe mettere in pericolo anche other banche europee. D’altronde is what happened with the failure of Lehman Brothers in 2008.

Cosa possono fare i risparmiatori per proteggere i propri soldi?

I risparmiatori italiani possono stare tranquilli perché Molte delle nostre banche sono solid. Tutte have not passed the stress test of the European Union in 2022. Inoltre, i bank deposits up to 100 thousand euro I am guaranteed from the Fondo Interbancario di Tutela dei Depositi (FITD), which intervenes in case of crisis or failure of bankruptcy.

Comunque è sempre prudente diversificare gli investimenti. No si dovrebbe mai mettere tutti i propri soldi in una solo banca or in a single action. In second place, you should pay attention to all the news from the banks and financial institutions in which you invest. I will follow the financial news and have a good knowledge of the financial instruments in which if I have sold, I can help you prevent loss.

Nessun investimento è a prova di rischio, neanche i titoli di State

I risparmiatori devono essere consapevoli dei rischi legati a tutti gli investimenti finanziari. Anche i titoli di State, all’apparenza sicurissimi, possono comportare perdite significant. It was demonstrated by the case of the failure of the Silicon Valley Bank. The diversification of the investments and the knowledge of the financial instruments are fundamental to protect and risk themselves.