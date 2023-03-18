InfoZeit at the WeitBlick Academy

On March 24th, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., an information evening of the WeitBlick Academy will take place in dr’Villa in Nenzing. Insights are given into the diploma courses, which are unique in Austria and certified by the WKO.

New ongoing diploma courses, such as B. the life and encounter coach, health educator for naturopathy, healing energetics according to SABAT©, consultant for high sensitivity, systemic pedagogy, psychosocial neuromental training, systemic fairy tale work, meaningful systemic life and social counseling.

For those who have not yet decided, our basic course according to SABAT© is ideal. Structured like a mosaic, it lasts one semester and enables the participants to start all other courses. The course combines counseling, coaching, health, neuromental training, psychology and mindfulness. It offers a sustainable, unique, personal and professional qualification and an indispensable process of self-discovery.