Demi Lovato Makes Directorial Debut With Documentary About Former Child Stars

Singer Demi lovato is making her directorial debut with a documentary film original from hulu about former child stars. “There is no better film or subject for my directorial debut than this story, which is close to home,” Lovato said in an interview.

The film, which currently has the working title Child Star, will “deconstruct the ups and downs of growing up in the spotlight through the lens of some of the world’s most famous former child stars, including Lovato,” and how “her rise to fame, fortune and power affect your future”.

The other participants in the film have not yet been revealed. Her experience growing up in the spotlight will be narrated through intimate conversations directed by Lovato, cinema verité footage, and archival footage.

“Our project sheds light on important messages about growing up in the public eye, learning to protect our boundaries, and becoming active advocates for our own destinies. I am honored to be able to learn from people who have lived the unique experience of child stardom and share their stories in our film,” Lovato said.

Demi Lovato co-directs this film with Nicola Marsh (Stay On Board: The Leo Baker Story, Song Exploder). The documentary is being produced by Michael D. Ratner’s OBB Pictures, a division of OBB Media, whose company also has a multi-year, non-exclusive development agreement with Walt Disney Television Alternative.

The deal focuses on creating original documentaries, docuseries, specials and unscripted formats that cater to Generation Z and Millennial audiences on Disney platforms. Lovato’s production company DLG and Scooter Braun’s SB Projects are also producing the singer’s documentary.

