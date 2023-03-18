“I’ve never seen anything so blatant”: Anna Ermakova amazes the fans

This week it shouldn’t be 30 jury points for Anna Ermakova. Nevertheless, the model knocked many people off their stools on Friday evening.

Model Anna Ermakova danced a paso doble to the song “Running Up That Hill” with professional dancer Valentin Lusin in the current episode of “Let’s Dance” – an eighties special. Cheers could be heard from the audience during the performance. Then there were not only standing ovations that hardly seemed to end, approving whistles and screams from the audience as well as praise from the jury. But also words of appreciation from the users on Twitter.

Juror Jorge González came out from behind the podium after the dance and joined Ermakova and Lusin for a few seconds. He demanded another round of applause from the audience for Ermakova’s look. Finally he explained: “This is amazing. You danced like a queen. Great.”

Anna Ermakova and Jorge Gonzalez (Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Juror Motsi Mabuse was no less enthusiastic about the daughter of former tennis pro Boris Becker: “Anna, I’m just drawn to you. You have such a special energy in ‘Let’s Dance’. It’s very special.” She added: “This show has been going on for 15 years and you’re dancing and I’m watching you and I’m always like, ‘What is this?’ Mabuse found that the dancing couple brings “something completely new” to the show. Although she said that the Paso Doble was “not perfect”. But the movements and the energy – “that’s unbelievably great”.

“That makes you unique”

Jury member Joachim Llambi saw it very similarly: “Anna, you are such a special guy here on the site. So unusual, so different in a positive sense. What you did here, how you did it together, that’s special, That’s what makes you so unique here this season.” But Llambi also criticized that she wobbled in some places.

Valentin und Anna Ermakova (Quelle: Getty Images/Andreas Rentz)

The fans on Twitter were only enthusiastic about Ermakova. A user wrote: “Anna dances out of competition. Unbelievable. This is a liberation that is second to none! Anna’s performance is very likeable!”

Also to read: “Anna’s dance is just not just a dance, but a real performance. She just dances with such dedication and energy, really gets into her role. I’ve never seen it so blatantly on ‘Let’s Dance’ before .”

“Can’t relate to Anna, but…”

Another user says: “I was finally able to see Anna, fabulous and such a great being.” The word “natural talent” is also mentioned and a spectator says: “I personally can’t do anything with Anna, but she really dances mega.”