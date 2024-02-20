Chenoa remembers Miguel Encinas in the OT final: I’m a little distrustful

Naiara has sealed her name in the historical legacy of Operation Triumph after being proclaimed the winner of the twelfth edition of the contest. The artist from Zaragoza, one of the audience’s great favorites, obtained 49% of the votes, double the second place, Paul Thinand Ruslanawhich closed the podium.

Chenoa was the other great protagonist of the night. The presenter expressed her emotion at the beginning of the gala after singing The Last Dancea song with which he triumphed when he participated in the first edition, along with the six finalists. What a gift they just gave me!he expressed through tears.

Love is something so beautiful…

The most outstanding moment is pointed out by Martin, who expressed his joy at being able to share the stage with a person he is in love with. The one from Getxo confirmed his love story with Juanjowith whom he established a bond inside the Academy. I have never sung on stage with a person I am in love with..

Chenoa took advantage of this confession to clarify her current sentimental situation with a guide to Miguel Snchez Encinaswho was her husband until a few months ago. Love is something so beautiful, so wonderful that you share it and it makes us feel that it exists. Above all, am, I’m a little suspicious. It has been very good for me, my lifeI say.

His breakup with the prestigious doctor grabbed all kinds of headlines. A media exhibition that could with Chenoa. I feel anxious, especially when I can’t control my internal judge. I get into a lot of shit. Both They said yes, I want a secret ceremony at the historic Coma-Sema estatelocated in the Orient Valley, in Bunyola (Mallorca), but a year later they announced their separation for reasons that have not yet been revealed.