Chihuahua Prosecutor’s Office investigates the case of a 10-year-old girl who tried to hang a 7-year-old girl

Child violence. Photo: Camila Díaz – Colprensa

The Chihuahua Attorney General’s Office investigates the case of a ten-year-old girl who hanged another under the age of seven in the municipality of Guachochi.

It may interest you: Norma Lizbeth: authorities clarified whether the attacker made an attempt on her life in the Internment Center

The attack occurred on March 16 near the cemetery in the Aeropuerto neighborhood, in the municipality located in the Sierra Tarahumara.

The victim was identified as nachita, seven-year-old, who was attacked by her schoolmate when she was going to an aunt’s house, reported the State Prosecutor’s Office, who added that the victim was accompanied by a friend when the ten-year-old girl, known as The warhe began to insult her and then assaulted her by the neck.

It may interest you: After cases of school bullying, a teacher went viral challenging one of his students to hit

According to the newspaper Reforma, Rita Cruz, mother of nachitahe did not find out what had happened until one day after the attack, when a witness to the incident told him about the attack.

La Güera is a fifth grade primary school student Elvira Cruz Bustillos where he also studies Nachita, but in the third grade, and according to what was reported, it was not the first time that he had assaulted his seven-year-old partner.

It may interest you: They denounced a new fight outside a secondary school days after the Norma Lizbeth case

After the assault, the girl’s friend accompanied her home but they did not mention anything to Rita.

The Chihuahua Prosecutor’s Office is already investigating the fact. Photo: Special

The newspaper, which interviewed the victim’s mother, explained that Rita saw her daughter sad and a few days after the attack, Nachita developed an abscess on her neck, for which she was transferred to the IMSS Hospital from Guachochi March 22nd.

Given the complications that the Nachita, She was transferred by ambulance to the Children’s Hospital in the city of Chihuahua. Although the current state of health of the minor is unknown, the mother was able to confirm to the Reforma newspaper that the girl is “better.”

rita reported that she asked her daughter what had happened to her, but the minor limited herself to saying that they had grabbed her by the neck, for this reason, the mother of the elementary school student asked the aggressor what had happened, who acknowledged that had hit nachita prompted by a group of children.

According to Rita, the IMSS doctors treated the girl for an abscess in her neck, which was full of pus, which had been caused by an infection in her tooth, for which she was referred to specialists, but the The mother did not report the injuries her daughter had received, she only mentioned the discomfort she had in her neck.

To date, the medical diagnosis of nachitabut the Chihuahua Prosecutor’s Office is already investigating what happened before an anonymous complaint about the fact.

The young woman was buried on the afternoon of March 15, 2023. (Special)

This event happened almost at the same time as the death of 14-year-old Norma Lizbeth Ramos, a student at Secondary School 518 Annex to the Normal of Teotihuacanin the State of Mexico.

The woman was attacked by another of her classmates who challenged her to a blow fight before entering classes in the evening shift. Norma, according to testimonies from her family, was constantly harassed by her partner, for which she agreed to fight to end the bullying against her.

After the fight, which was shared on social networks where Norma is seen with blood from her nose, the young woman began to present different symptoms such as nausea and lost consciousness several times, until she finally fainted at home and died. on March 13 because of head trauma.