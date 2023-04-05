War in Ukraine: Small Ukrainian plane crashed in Russian border region, Moscow security service says

Find here all of our live #UKRAINE

: Deliveries of Polish fighter planes to Ukraine, Vladimir Putin’s accusations against Westerners, Emmanuel Macron’s appeal to China… Here is what to remember from the day on the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

: Facing Moscow, will the Ukrainian forces operate a counter-offensive in the coming weeks? In any case, this is what the Russians fear, who have barricaded the main roads in Crimea. On France 2, the journalist Maryse Burgot returns to the fortifications erected in this territory occupied since 2014.

: In Spain, the authorities announced that they had arrested two people, one Ukrainian and the other Russian, for allegedly trafficking military aeronautical equipment to Russia, which defies the embargo imposed by the European Union since start of the war. According to the ministry, which does not specify when the arrests took place, the shipment included “equipment for the cockpits of military aircraft”.

: Faced with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, military service becomes compulsory again in Latvia. “We can only ensure the protection of Latvia through complex defense solutionswhich include (…) a large part of society ready for military action“assured the Latvian Minister of Defense, Inara Murniece.

: Vladimir Putin accuses Western secret services of being involved in attacks “terrorists” in Russia. This statement comes three days after the death of the Russian blogger, victim of an explosion.

: Vladimir Putin once again accuses the United States of being responsible for the “Ukrainian crisis”. He said so this time while receiving credentials from the new US Ambassador to Moscow, Lynne Tracy. He criticizes them in particular for their support for the 2014 revolution. “Relations between the Russian Federation and the United States, on which the security and stability of the world depend, are unfortunately going through a deep crisis”he added.

: Polish President Andrzej Duda says he is ready to deliver “in the future” in kyiv its entire fleet of MiG-29 “with the agreement of its NATO allies”. Poland, which has already sent eight of these fighter planes to Ukraine and will do the same for six others soon, has around thirty aircraft. Volodymyr Zelensky is currently in Poland for talks with his counterpart.

: Poland cancels a qualifying fencing event for the 2024 Paris Olympics, after the Russians are reinstated in the competition. The International Fencing Federation (FIE) announced in early March the reinstatement of Russian fencers, a first in international sport in more than a year.

: Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Poland for his first official visit to this country. The United States announced a further $2.6 billion in military aid to kyiv, including Patriot air defense missiles and artillery munitions. Follow our live.

