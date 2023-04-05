Seven foreign exchange students study at Cobach

Chihuahua.- Seven foreign students are currently studying at the Colegio de Bachilleres through an exchange program. These are students from Japan, France, Italy and Brazil.

Cobach, in coordination with the Rotary Club and the Hippo AC Family Club, offers them the opportunity to be in a pleasant environment that provides them with a comprehensive education, providing knowledge, but above all academic, cultural, and sports experiences that they can share in their countries, upon their return, reported the institution.

They pointed out that there are currently seven young people from Japan, France, Italy and Brazil, who are studying at schools 1, 3, 4 and 8, who participate in this project, in which they move to Mexico with the intention of learning, grow and learn about traditions and customs, as well as the language and way of life.

The foregoing, with the fundamental purpose of this project, is to create more options so that people who decide to study at the Colegio de Bachilleres can function in different environments that help them improve their skills, in a period of six months to a year. anus.

It should be noted that their presence in the classroom contributes to the linguistic diversity of the student community, helps them to

open their minds to new ideas and perspectives, in addition to strengthening friendship ties with young people of different nationalities, they pointed out.