Private sector urges conditions to strengthen productive investment in Mexico

The country’s business sector sees reactivation in the regions of the country that are oriented towards exports, mainly the North, Center and Bajío, which already enjoy investment preferences related to nearshoring.

This contrasts with the south-southeast, because despite having increased its Gross domestic product (GDP), such is the case of Tabasco, the area is still not an attractive pole for investment in full relocation of companies from Asia to North America.

The Center for Economic Studies of the Private Sector (CEESP) stated that the recent growth of Tabasco and Chiapas It is significant at the local level, but this has not been able to have a major impact on the national dynamism.

“Conditions are urgent for the flourishing of productive investment in the country and to integrate the added value of the South-Southeast states,” demanded the body brought together in the Business Coordinating Council (SCC).

In his weekly analysis, the CEESP reported that based on data from the Inegithe performance of the manufacturing industry it was better than the previous month, probably driven by exports.

It is possible that the evolution of the industry in the coming months will be similar: strong on the side of manufacturing and exports and less dynamic on the side of domestic demand”, he anticipated.

According to private sector analysts, in recent years that the party of Brunette, Tabasco and Chiapas stand out among the states with the highest growth in GDP and industrial production. In the first case, he specified, the dynamism comes from the activity and spillover of public sector spending on oil production and construction related to the Dos Bocas refinery.

In Chiapashe retail trade It has gained a strong boost, possibly related to the significant inflow of remittances from abroad and tourist visits after the pandemic. In addition to the fact that the growth in construction has had an important influence on the economic recovery.

However, the CEESP He mentioned that despite the significant advances in these South-Southeast states, their impact at the national level is reduced if one considers that together they represent only 4.3% of the total economy, significantly less than the most representative entities: Mexico City, 17.6%; State of Mexico 9.1%; Nuevo León, 7.7% and Jalisco 6.9 percent.

The private sector recommended, to integrate the economy and the added value of the south-southeast states to the investment trends coming from the relocation or nearshoring “Better conditions of infrastructure, logistics and political certainty, among others, are also required.”

kg