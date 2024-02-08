China and Russia accuse the US of interference

MOSCOW. – The Russian and Chinese leaders on Thursday denounced the United States’ policy of “interference” in the internal affairs of other states and accused Washington of trying to contain their respective countries, according to the Kremlin.

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin spoke by phone and “expressed their rejection of the US policy of interference,” reported the Kremlin’s diplomatic advisor, Yuri Ushakov.

“The leaders of both countries understand that the United States carries out a policy of double containment, of Russia and China,” he added.

During their hour-long conversation, Putin and Xi reaffirmed their mutual support on “key issues that concern their interests.”

China and Russia regularly denounce alleged interference by Western countries, for example in Taiwan or Ukraine.

“Both parties must work closely together strategically,” the Chinese president told his Russian counterpart, according to a minute published by CCTV.

Both China and Russia must “defend the sovereignty, security and development interests of their respective countries and resolutely oppose interference by outside forces in their internal affairs,” stressed the Chinese head of state.

Russia, largely ostracized by the Western world, relies on its relations with China to emerge from this isolation.

The two powers seek to reduce the domination of the United States internationally.

“China is willing to work with Russia to strengthen international multilateral coordination, practice true multilateralism and defend an egalitarian and orderly multipolar world,” Xi said Thursday.

Source: With information from AP