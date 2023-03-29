Chris Pratt on the Mario controversy: “See the movie first, then we can talk”

There has been a lot of talk about Mario’s voice since the first trailer for Illumination and Nintendo’s great collaboration was unleashed on the world. The Super Mario Bros. Movie has aroused real emotions, not least from fans who questioned why the plumber suddenly lost his Italian accent and instead just sounds like.. Chris Pratt always does? Now the actor has responded to the criticism and in an interview with Extra TV he asks people to go see the film, preferably twice – before they throw crap at his efforts.

“Go watch the movie and then we can talk. I really think that once you see the movie, and in all honesty, I think you probably need to watch it twice. In all honesty, the answer though is that this is a passionate fan base, and I understand, I’m a part of it. This is the soundtrack to your youth, and you don’t want someone to come along and cynically destroy it as a cash grab with the movie.”

He also went on to partially sympathize and understand why fans are upset.

“I fully understand that you do not want that to happen and there were so many hearts and souls and minds dedicated to making sure that didn’t happen. The movie really honors the video game. It honors the world of Mario and is very promising as to what we could expect over the next 10 years like an entire universe of these types of movies. They’re super nostalgic. They’re really fun. It’s Illumination, so they know what they’re doing.”

For those who are curious to see (and hear) the entire interview, it is perfectly possible to do so here.

Also, do you wish Mario kept his Italian accent in the new movie?