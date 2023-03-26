Citing inflation, the government once again postpones the end of the paper receipt

In the end, it won’t be for tomorrow… The end of the systematic printing of receipts, scheduled from April 1, has been postponed again by the government, due, according to him, to inflation on the shelves. A new date should be announced at the beginning of the week by the government.

“It is a postponement, it does not at all call into question the validity of this common sense measure, which will be applied. It’s just that we have to be pragmatic, that we adapt to the context”the office of Olivia Grégoire, Minister Delegate for Trade, told AFP on Sunday, following information published in the press.

The sequel after the ad

“When you have 15% inflation on the shelves, when the receipt is a benchmark for many French people, it seemed important to us to keep this benchmark” time to “overcome the inflationary peak”.

Initially scheduled from January 1, 2023, the end of the systematic printing of receipts at the end of a commercial transaction – unless explicitly requested by the customer – had already been postponed to April 1.

It derives from the law “anti-waste and circular economy”voted in 2020, and aims to reduce the production of waste, while nearly 30 billion tickets are currently printed each year in France.

“There is a mistake there, you see? »

A new date will be announced ” Start of the week “via a decree in the Official Journal following an arbitration by Matignon between the dates of August 1 and September 1.

The ministry of Olivia Grégoire says for its part “rather favorable to the first date”in August, “because it allows people to get used to it and prepare for larger purchases at the start of the school year”.

The sequel after the ad

With the waltz of food inflation prices, especially in supermarkets, this measure taken in the name of ecology still arouses misunderstanding on the shelves, with consumers frequently consulting their receipt to check the details of their shopping.

“The French are still more than half to say they want to request a ticket in paper format”noted a few days ago Franck Charton, general delegate of Perifem, an association within which distribution players work on technical subjects, in particular energy or environmental issues.

A dematerialized receipt on an application of the Super U brand, and paper tickets. Illustrative photo. (MATHIEU THOMASSET / HANS LUCAS VIA AFP)

Jean-Claude Glissant, in his forties interviewed earlier in the week by AFP at the exit of the E.Leclerc hypermarket in Pantin in Seine-Saint-Denis, is one of the consumers opposed to the end of the paper ticket. “It saves money, it’s good for the planet, I know… But for my accounts, looking all the time on the internet, it’s not practical”he grumbles.

Lucia Freixeda, 62 and not yet retired, shows her own receipt: “There is a mistake there, you see? On the terminal inside the store, it was marked 1.99 euros, and here it is 2.99 euros”, she explains. Even when tickets are no longer automatically offered by businesses, it “will ask anyway”.

The sequel after the ad

“The beginning of a new era for customers”

In Toulouse, in a central district, the idea of ​​receiving his ticket electronically brings a smile to Ahmed Sessi, 74, who considers himself “too old to understand how it works” and considers it important to “know how much he paid for an item so check if the price has increased”.

But some consumers also say they are in favor of ending the printing of these tickets: Alice Cribier, a 31-year-old freelance translator interviewed in Toulouse, thinks that “It’s very good, since it will reduce paper consumption, which is a good habit to adopt”.

For Ouhadda Badreddine, also in Toulouse, “it will pollute less”the 21-year-old student indicating that he will monitor “perhaps more (his) expenses if more businesses offer the ticket on their application”.

In the eyes of the Perifem association representing distribution, the end of the paper ticket will be “the beginning of a new era for customers”which will “quickly understand that dematerialization will bring them new services, for example by automatically classifying” expenses by type of expense, or even by automatically grouping the various discount vouchers.