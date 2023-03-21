Client stabbed by 22-year-old while sitting naked on him

In December, her client was found bleeding in the hotel lobby. According to one report, a prostitute stabbed him while she was sitting on him naked.

According to information from the Bild newspaper, the Dortmund public prosecutor’s office has applied for permanent accommodation in a psychiatric ward for the 22-year-old woman who attacked a 58-year-old man in a Dortmund hotel with a knife. According to preliminary reports, the woman, who met her client in the Steigenberger Hotel, is said to be innocent because of a paranoid-hallucinatory psychosis, the newspaper reports.