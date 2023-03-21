Client stabbed by 22-year-old while sitting naked on him

In December, her client was found bleeding in the hotel lobby. According to one report, a prostitute stabbed him while she was sitting on him naked.
According to information from the Bild newspaper, the Dortmund public prosecutor’s office has applied for permanent accommodation in a psychiatric ward for the 22-year-old woman who attacked a 58-year-old man in a Dortmund hotel with a knife. According to preliminary reports, the woman, who met her client in the Steigenberger Hotel, is said to be innocent because of a paranoid-hallucinatory psychosis, the newspaper reports.
Shortly after the crime, the woman was transferred from custody to a psychiatric clinic at the request of the public prosecutor. Due to her illness and the resulting danger to society, she should now remain there permanently if the Dortmund Regional Court approves the application.