Clothing that shows the brand, the latest iPhone and full of clothes

Showing off the humor that characterizes Maikel Martín, known on social networks as Preña Palma, made a parody of the Cuban rafters in Miami.

“Send it to those who are proud to be rafters and tell me what I missed adding,” Preña Palma asked her followers on Instagram.

In the video, the Cuban influencer staged some of the traits that according to him identify these people who took to the sea to seek a better life in the United States.

“I am a rafter and I establish fashion with clothes that show the brand. I am proudly a rafter, obviously I have the iPhone 15, but not just any iPhone, 15 Pro Max. I am proudly a rafter and my vacations are in an all-inclusive Bavarian in Punta Cana. I am proudly a rafter and every time I see a foreign car… pictures by the face,” Preña Palma listed while showing her clothes, her cell phone and posing in front of the cars. .

“I am proudly a rafter and of course I am going to have gold because it is my priority, this is my fantasy, 18, 20 and even golf, but gold. I am proudly a rafter and I see no difference between these cars that cost 100 pesos and those that Louis Vuitton sells for 1,500 if they are the same, the same seams. Bah, I don’t waste my money. I am proudly a rafter and obviously the parties at my house are with loud music until six in the morning. I am a rafter and I will proudly continue to be a rafter,” she added while showing her neck and hands full of clothing.

Preña Palma’s description seems to have coincided greatly with the characteristics of the Cuban rafters, since several of his followers found the similarities and even added some signs that were missing in his sketch.