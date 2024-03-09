Arsenal recovers from goalkeeper error to win by the minimum

MANCHESTER.- Aaron Ramsdale turned toward the sky and was quickly consoled and encouraged by his teammates. Could it be that a terrible mistake by the substitute goalkeeper of the Arsenal Would it end the winning streak and prevent the team from climbing to the top of the Premier League?

With a goal in the 86th minute, Havertz confirmed a 2-1 victory against Brentford on Saturday, moving Arsenal above the Liverpool y Manchester City at the top—at least for a day.

Surely the person who felt the most relieved at the Emirates Stadium was Ramsdale, who was only playing because first-choice goalkeeper David Raya is unable to do so due to being on loan from Brentford.

This was the first league appearance for Ramsdale since the season opener in November against Brentford – when Havertz also scored late – he was probably a little rusty when Rasmdale mistimed the ball with a back pass and his clearance found to Yoane Wissa, who dove for the ball that bounced into the net.

With this the score was tied 1-1 in extra time of the first half and Ramsdale did not know which way to turn. As he headed to the locker room, some of the substitutes and staff members consoled him.

Salvation for Arsenal:

The goalkeeper responded by avoiding two goals in the complement. But Ramsdale needed one of his teammates to score to erase the embarrassment.

Havertz delivered and scored for the fourth consecutive game.

Arsenal won for the eighth consecutive game and moved one point ahead of Liverpool and two over Manchester City, who meet on Sunday in a classic at Anfield.

Source: AP