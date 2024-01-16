Milei describes Maduro as an impoverishing socialist

BUENOS AIRES.- The president of Argentina Javier Milei responded with irony to the criticism of the Venezuelan dictator, Nicolás Maduro, whom he described as an “impoverishing socialist.”

“I did not expect SUCH PRAISE…!!! Maduro’s impoverishing socialist saying that I am a historical mistake in Latin America confirms that we are on the right path…!!! LONG LIVE FUCKING FREEDOM,” expressed Milei, in a published message in your X social network account.

The Argentine president, known for his critical positions towards socialism, is in Switzerland with the aim of sharing ideas of freedom at the World Economic Forum in Davos which, according to him, is contaminated by the socialist agenda.

During the electoral campaign, Milei often used Venezuela as a counter example to his proposals for Argentina, rejecting any relationship with communist regimes such as Cuba, Venezuela, North Korea, Nicaragua and China.

During the stopover in Frankfurt, the President Javier Milei assured that he is traveling to Davos to "defend the ideas of freedom in a forum contaminated by the 2030 socialist agenda."

Maduro, in a previous statement before the National Assembly in Caracas, stated: “You are a mistake in the history of Latin America, Milei, a fatal mistake in the history of Argentina.”

It is worth mentioning that neither Maduro nor Brazilian President Lula da Silva attended Milei’s inauguration in December, and Argentina has not yet named a new ambassador in Caracas. Tensions have persisted since Milei’s victory, when Maduro considered that he “won the neo-Nazi extreme right in Argentina” and warned that “we are not going to remain silent.”

Source: With information from AFP