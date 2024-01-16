Another son of Vladimir Guerrero manages to sign with an MLB team

NEW YORK-. Another member of the family Vladimir Guerrero heads to the professional baseball .

Vladi Miguel Guerrero a versatile outfielder/infielder, who is the son of Hall of Fame slugger Vladimir Guerrero and who is Vladimir Guerrero Jr’s half-brother ., reached agreement with the New York Mets on a minor league contract on Monday.

Guerrero, 17, a left-handed hitter from the Dominican Republic, was among the players the Mets reached an agreement with when the international signing period opened in 2024.

The team also signed the No. 6 overall prospect, catcher Yovanny Rodríguez (2.85 million); No. 31, shortstop Yensi Rivas (500,000); and No. 41, outfielder Edward Lantigua (950,000).

Players born between September 1, 2006 and August 31, 2007 are eligible to sign during this year’s window, which ends December 15. Teams have signing bonuses ranging from about 4.65 million to about 7.1 million; Signing bonuses of 10,000 or less do not count against a team’s salary cap.

Source: AP