US seizes Iranian missile parts destined for Houthi rebels

A note from the United States military Central Command (USCENTCOM) indicated that, among others, “ballistic and cruise missile components” were confiscated on a ship traveling through the Arabian Sea.

He added that two SEAL special forces personnel involved in the operation are missing and are being searched.

“This is the first seizure of lethal advanced conventional weapons (ACW) supplied by Iran to the Houthis since the beginning of attacks on merchant ships in November 2023,” CENTCOM said.

He added that what was seized includespropulsion devices, guides and warheads for medium-range ballistic missiles, anti-ship missiles and components of air defense systems.

“Initial analyzes indicate that the Houthis used these same weapons to threaten and attack innocent sailors on merchant ships sailing the Red Sea,” the statement stressed.