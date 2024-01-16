The world’s largest cruise ship

Icon of the Seas (Icon of the seas), is the largest cruise ship in the world and a few days ago he was visiting Miami.

After spending several weeks traveling across the Atlantic, the ship docked for the first time in the port of the city of the Sun which will be your new base of operations.

The ship belongs to the company Royal Caribbean. Here we tell you the 10 reasons that make it a special and unique cruise in the world.

1. The ship is a giant of the seas. Measures 1,198 feet in length. It weighs 250,800 tons gross and can accommodate up to 9,950 people, of which 7,600 are guests. It superseded its predecessor, the Wonder of the Seas.

2. It is considered “the best-selling boat” in the history of Royal Caribbean. The CEO Michael Bayley assured that Icon of the Seas It is a total attraction for cruise lovers that is valued at 2 billion dollars.

3. It’s an “influencer cruise.” He has fans who defend him on social media as a technological marvel navigating the seas; and haters who hate the design of it and consider it a color monster, an aberration in the seascape, wherever it reaches.

4. It has accommodations of various categories. It has 2,805 rooms and among them stands out the family infinity cabin with balcony, equipped with a bunk bed for children.

5. You can try delicacies from all over the world on the cruise. It has 40 restaurants, bars and lounges. Guests have the ability to choose from a wide variety of dining and drinking options.

6. Staying on this cruise has a high price. Rates start at $1,910 per person for an inside stateroom. Guests must purchase special dining and beverage packages to enjoy the entire dining experience.

7. The Surfside area is designed for young families and has a boardwalk atmosphere, including a carousel, entertainment room and children’s water play area.

8. Icon of the Seas It has a floating water park inside. Thrill Island, stands out for its colorful slides, including one that holds the title of being the highest at sea. There are also seven pools on the cruise, including one that is infinity and gives the sensation of being suspended in the air.

9. There is a park for lovers of heights. Crown’s Edge It has a course full of challenges and ropes, suspended more than 150 feet above the water. The ship also has options for sports lovers such as surfing, with a wave simulator; It has a climbing wall, an ice rink and a mini golf course.

10. Entertainment options are diverse and include outdoor leisure activities and even concerts and theaters such as the AquaDome, which performs water shows.

Royal Caribbean will not stay at this level. The company has already announced that it is working on its next Icon class ship, it will be called Star of the Seas and it brings many more surprises.