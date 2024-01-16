The price of gasoline fluctuates around three dollars per gallon

MIAMI.- The average price of gasoline in Florida fell again this week, and a fluctuation around $3 per gallon is observed in the different cities of the state.

This Monday, January 16, the average price of gasoline in Florida is $3.06 per gallon, 0.08 cents cheaper than last week’s average.

“Gas prices in Florida continue to fluctuate above and below $3 per gallon,” said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins.

“This week, prices are below $3 in several cities in the state. Only time will tell if that trend continues.”

In Miami-Dade, filling a tank with regular gasoline costs $3.101, 0.042 cents cheaper than the previous week. But it is more expensive than the $2,963 that was quoted on average in the month of December.

The most expensive areas to fill up are West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, where a gallon of fuel averages $3,288, followed by Fort Lauderdale, Gainesville and Port St Lucie, where fuel reaches $3,137, $3,137 and $3,158 respectively.

For its part, the cheapest gasoline in the state can be found in Crestview-For Walton Beach $2,806; Panama City $2,820 and Pensacola $2,847.

To save gas, AAA recommends taking your car to a repair shop as soon as possible if the “Check Engine” light comes on. This indicates that a problem is causing excessive emissions and likely reducing the car’s fuel economy.

Another tip is to keep the tires correctly inflated to save fuel costs.

