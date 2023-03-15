Bullfights, molotovs and chair blows: incidents in the run-up to the match between Napoli and Eintracht

Just three hours before the Champions League round of 16 second leg kicks off, nearly 600 Eintracht fans who traveled from Germany to Italy, due to not being able to access the stadium, caused riots in the historic center of the city italian.

According to reports, a large group of “Ultras” from Napoli went to look for the 600 Germans who traveled despite the ban on entering the Diego Armando Maradona stadium.

When the police tried to prevent the crossing of the barrabravas, a pitched battle broke out in the streets of Naples.

It is worth remembering that in the first leg in Germany there were also incidents and the Italian authorities decided to veto the sale of tickets for residents of Frankfurt.