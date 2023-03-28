Coalition Committee: Traffic light dispute comes to an end – three days of group therapy

Berlin

The coalition has cleared up numerous points of contention – first of all. In the long run, she will continue to deter voters with arguments.

In the end, everyone loved each other again. The talks were lengthy, but also very intensive and trusting, assured the party leaders of the SPD, Greens and FDP on Tuesday evening. A good result has now been achieved. And now the traffic light is about to modernize the country as promised.

It was a remarkable performance that was performed in the Berlin government district in the past few days: The coalition leaders met on Sunday evening, negotiated all night and Monday morning and then adjourned without any results because Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and various ministers had to travel to Rotterdam for talks with the Dutch government. On Tuesday, the coalition committee continued in Berlin until a result could finally be announced in the evening. Politics as an XXXL marathon.

Federal Government: Projects must be implemented quickly

It is true that the coalition partners have finally been able to clear up numerous points of contention from the past few weeks and months – at least for the time being. This applies, for example, to the further procedure for infrastructure expansion or heat transition. The pace of climate protection and the transformation of the economy should be significantly increased. The traffic light remembers its central project, and that’s a good thing.





But as is always the case in politics, there has never been a lack of good intentions. The 16-page paper that the Ampel Partner have presented must now be filled with life. Declarations of intent must become laws, and under great time pressure. SPD, Greens and FDP will still have many opportunities to get caught up again.

Traffic light: Crisis management works, so far not design

Even if the party leaders and the chancellor claim the opposite: the past three days were by no means proof that the Traffic light works well and trustfully. The cracks in the alliance are becoming increasingly clear. For months, the partners had been behind the scenes trying to settle their differences and finally move forward. They didn’t succeed. In the end it took three days coalition committeeto bridge the ditches. When politics is pursued in this way, it does not promote public trust in the people involved and their parties. Quite apart from the fact that experience has shown that decisions made in a state of total sleep deprivation are not always the best.

The traffic light government has been in office since December 2021, not even a year and a half. This period was marked by crisis management in the face of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. The coalition did a pretty good job of that. Not much is left of the sense of departure that came with the change of power.

Self-employment prevents effective government work

If the traffic light is to survive, it needs concrete reform successes as quickly as possible. It needs the solidarity of joint action. The youngest coalition committee will be remembered. Either as the moment when the government alliance managed to restart – or as the moment when the creeping decay became evident.

FDP leader Christian Lindner said on Tuesday evening that if long meetings like this one always brought such good results, then one could like to repeat it every month for his sake. Please do not! The Traffic light has already dealt with itself far too much. At some point it will be good.

