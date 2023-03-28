Credits for audiovisual producers: the Province chose the shortlisted

The ministries of Culture, through the Undersecretariat of Cultural Industries, and of Production, Science and Technology, through the Secretariat of Industry, through the Agencies for the Development of Santa Fe and Rosario, will grant credits for the purchase of fixed assets and working capital for audiovisual production throughout the provincial territory at rates of 0 and 15 percent per year.

Those shortlisted for the credits, who registered in the call published in February 2023, comply with the records, documentation, and guarantees required by the Santa Fe and Rosario Development Agencies.

The natural or legal persons that may benefit from the production of the audiovisual industry, the new narratives linked to XR technology, video games and electronic sports (eSports) are: Sismo SA, Cooperativa de Trabajo Muchasiesta Ltda., Killabunies SRL , Playout, FisicoCine SRL, Reina de Pike SRL, Young People for Rosario Civil Association, Hugo Hernán Gatti, Francisco Matiozzi, Marcela Sacco and Leandro Rovere.

The funds will be used to finance pre-production, production and post-production processes and/or services; construction of beta program for video games; pre-production and production of video games; Human resources for new projects.

This initiative arose from the joint link between two ministries, with the purpose of accompanying, providing support and continuing to professionalize the audiovisual and creative industries that constitute a fundamental piece of the productive gear of the province of Santa Fe.