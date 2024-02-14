Coconut Grove Arts Festival celebrates 60 years in Miami

MIAMI.- With 280 artists, the Coconut Grove Arts Festival (CGAF) will celebrate this February 17, 18 and 19 60 years of history, art and color that have converged outdoors in the city of Miami.

“The Coconut Grove Arts Festival turns 60, marking an important milestone in the world of creativity and expression. In this celebration, the festival not only grows big but also finds its way back home, connecting with its roots and its central purpose. This momentous journey began with a visionary spark, evolving from an outdoor exhibition to a celebration of art, community and enduring creativity. During the festival, attendees will encounter a variation of styles and mediums artistic”, reported the organization of the event in a statement.

“From the captivating lens of photography to the allure of innovative jewelry designs, the Coconut Grove Arts Festival emerges with a mission to reaffirm its position as one of the top 10 festivals in the country. Each medium serves as a brushstroke on the canvas of this celebration, an exploration of the limitless realms of imagination and artistic expression,” the festival added.

Guest artists at the 60th edition of the Coconut Grove Arts Festival

In that sense, and to commemorate the six decades of this cultural meeting in Miami, the 2024 edition promises to show a diversity of styles, textures, media, colors and cultures to fill the senses of attendees.

“Our artists come from around the world and are carefully selected by a team of highly qualified art professionals. Five independent judges, from museum curators to art educators, converge to review each application and select artists based on the exceptional quality of “This rigorous selection process elevates the Coconut Grove Arts Festival to an unparalleled showcase of talent, where each piece tells a unique story and contributes to the festival’s legacy,” said Camille Marchese, executive director of CGAF.

Nicholas Barnes, of Woolwine, Va.; Annie Bisone, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Kimber Fiebiger, of Minneapolis, Minnesota; Kate Rothra Fleming, of Charleston, South Carolina; Erica Iman, of Kansas City, Missouri; Lisa Kristine, of Sonoma, California; Lawrence Packard, of Winter Haven, Florida; Hernn Rodriguez, of Homestead, Florida; Andrew Sovjani, of Conway, South Carolina; and Paige Whitcomb, from Springfield, Illinois, are among the artists who will be present at the 60th edition of the Coconut Grove Arts Festival.

General and VIP tickets can be purchased at www.cgaf.comwith a value starting at 25 dollars.