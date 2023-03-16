COD Modern Warfare 2 error 2901, lobby not found: how to solve the problem

Today, after the Multiplayer Free Access of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, the passionate community regrets a new technical problem related to the shooter.

In particular, it sows that the last interventions of aggiornamento attutati dal team di sviluppo abbiano generated some inconveniences within the title. Sono infatti numerosi i giocatori che lamentano il manifestarsi dell’error 2901 in the course of online gaming sessions. The codex, nello specifico, makes it impossible to identify a lobby active and accessible from the server di Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

Il problema ha portato multi utenti dello sparatutto a riversarsi su Reddit, en cerca di consigli su come risolvere l’imprevisto. In assenza di indicazioni in merito da parte di Infinity Wardthe community sows to see riscontrato effettivi positivi in ​​follow to a process of riavvio di console e modem. The simple operation – at least when there are testimonials published on Reddit – risks infatti a ripristinare in many almost the correct operation of sharing online di Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

For the time being, Season 2 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has officially arrested the via all’interno delle due duzioni a sfondo bellico edita da casa Activision.