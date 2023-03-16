Amazon Prime Video: The new films and series in March 2023



Amazon announces more than 40 new movies and series to air on Prime Video in March. The highlights of the streaming service: Luden, The Gift, Swarm of Bees, Last Light, Dune and the Champions League live. We show you all restarts at a glance.





This month’s focus is, among other things, on the new original series Luden, which shows the life of the “Kings of the Reeperbahn” in the early 1980s. Also, Amazon Prime Video is airing the musical drama series Daisy Jones & The Six. As another in-house production, The Power celebrates its premiere with Toni Collette, Alice Eve, Josh Charles and John Leguizamo. Prime members can also look forward to the dramedy Bienenschwarm (Engl. Swarm) penned by Donald Glover and Janine Nabers.



With regard to new films, Amazon primarily secures modern classics as time exclusives. These include, for example, Fur (2006) with Nicole Kidman and Robert Downey Jr., Banshee (2013) and Mars Attacks! (1996). Other well-known films include Into the Wild, The Forever Purge, Drachenreiter, Promising Young Woman and the still “fresh” Nobody with Bob Odenkirk, as well as Dune with Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa and Oscar Isaac.

Last but not least, football fans will also get their money’s worth. In March, Amazon is showing two games involving Germany in the UEFA Champions League. The round of 16 games are FC Chelsea against Borussia Dortmund on March 7th and Manchester City against RB Leipzig on March 14th.

Amazon Prime Video: New Series & Specials in March 2023

The Flash – Season 8 out March 1st

Luden: Kings of the Reeperbahn – Season 1 from March 3rd

Daisy Jones & The Six – Season 1 out March 3rd

Last Light – Season 1 from March 3rd

Websters – Season 1 out March 03

Coach Prime – Season 1 out March 3rd

Swarm of Bees – Season 1 out March 17

Cathedral – Season 2 from March 17th

Sin Huellas – Season 1 out March 17

Payback – Season 1 out March 28

The Gift – Season 1 out March 31

Amazon Prime Video: New films in March 2023

Every Breath You Take – from March 1st

Banshee – from March 1st

Federico Chiesa Back on Track from March 1st

The Neverending Story – from March 2nd

Freaky – from March 4th

Fur: ​​An Imaginary Portrait of Diane Arbus – from March 5th

In The Mouth Of Madness – from March 6th

The Wild Bunch – The Original Director’s Cut – out March 7th

All for Ella – from March 8th

Tickets – from March 10th

The Adventures of Pluto Nash – from March 10th

Nobody – from March 11th

The Perfect Storm – from March 11th

Mars Attacks! – from March 12th

Good Luck To You, Leo Grande – from March 14th

Love Machine 2 – out March 15th

True Crime – from March 15th

Dragon Rider – from March 16th

Promising Young Woman – from March 18th

Set It Off – from March 19th

Ransom (1996) out March 20

Monsieur Claude and his big party – from March 21st

The Enforcer – from March 22nd

Head Full of Honey – from March 23rd

Dave Hughes: Ridiculous – out March 24th

Reggie – from March 24th

The Forever Purge – from March 25th

Kindertransport – Into a strange world – from March 25th

Into The Wild – from March 26th

Dune – from March 26th

Selfish – from March 27th

Fearless (1993) – out March 29

