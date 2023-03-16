Amazon Prime Video: The new films and series in March 2023

This month’s focus is, among other things, on the new original series Luden, which shows the life of the “Kings of the Reeperbahn” in the early 1980s. Also, Amazon Prime Video is airing the musical drama series Daisy Jones & The Six. As another in-house production, The Power celebrates its premiere with Toni Collette, Alice Eve, Josh Charles and John Leguizamo. Prime members can also look forward to the dramedy Bienenschwarm (Engl. Swarm) penned by Donald Glover and Janine Nabers.
With regard to new films, Amazon primarily secures modern classics as time exclusives. These include, for example, Fur (2006) with Nicole Kidman and Robert Downey Jr., Banshee (2013) and Mars Attacks! (1996). Other well-known films include Into the Wild, The Forever Purge, Drachenreiter, Promising Young Woman and the still “fresh” Nobody with Bob Odenkirk, as well as Dune with Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa and Oscar Isaac.
Last but not least, football fans will also get their money’s worth. In March, Amazon is showing two games involving Germany in the UEFA Champions League. The round of 16 games are FC Chelsea against Borussia Dortmund on March 7th and Manchester City against RB Leipzig on March 14th.
Amazon Prime Video: New Series & Specials in March 2023
- The Flash – Season 8 out March 1st
- Luden: Kings of the Reeperbahn – Season 1 from March 3rd
- Daisy Jones & The Six – Season 1 out March 3rd
- Last Light – Season 1 from March 3rd
- Websters – Season 1 out March 03
- Coach Prime – Season 1 out March 3rd
- Swarm of Bees – Season 1 out March 17
- Cathedral – Season 2 from March 17th
- Sin Huellas – Season 1 out March 17
- Payback – Season 1 out March 28
- The Gift – Season 1 out March 31
Amazon Prime Video: New films in March 2023
- Every Breath You Take – from March 1st
- Banshee – from March 1st
- Federico Chiesa Back on Track from March 1st
- The Neverending Story – from March 2nd
- Freaky – from March 4th
- Fur: An Imaginary Portrait of Diane Arbus – from March 5th
- In The Mouth Of Madness – from March 6th
- The Wild Bunch – The Original Director’s Cut – out March 7th
- All for Ella – from March 8th
- Tickets – from March 10th
- The Adventures of Pluto Nash – from March 10th
- Nobody – from March 11th
- The Perfect Storm – from March 11th
- Mars Attacks! – from March 12th
- Good Luck To You, Leo Grande – from March 14th
- Love Machine 2 – out March 15th
- True Crime – from March 15th
- Dragon Rider – from March 16th
- Promising Young Woman – from March 18th
- Set It Off – from March 19th
- Ransom (1996) out March 20
- Monsieur Claude and his big party – from March 21st
- The Enforcer – from March 22nd
- Head Full of Honey – from March 23rd
- Dave Hughes: Ridiculous – out March 24th
- Reggie – from March 24th
- The Forever Purge – from March 25th
- Kindertransport – Into a strange world – from March 25th
- Into The Wild – from March 26th
- Dune – from March 26th
- Selfish – from March 27th
- Fearless (1993) – out March 29
