Cold week in South Florida, temperatures drop

MIAMI .- The south of Florida faces a wave of cold which will last the entire work week, according to the National Weather Service. Therefore, residents should dress warmly, as the temperatures Highs will barely exceed 60 degrees Fahrenheit, about ten degrees lower than average for this time of year.

The cause of this thermal drop is a mass of cold, dry air arriving from the northwest, driven by strong winds. This will make the nights even colder, with lows around 50 degrees on the coast and 40 degrees inland.

This Monday South Floridians woke up to temperatures in the 50 degree range. By 6:00 pm it could be in the upper 60s.

It should remain in the 60s all day on Monday, and throughout the week high temperatures are expected to remain in the 70s, with lows ranging between 40 and 60 degrees.

Tuesday will be the coldest morning of the weekwith some areas of western Miami-Dade County and southern Broward County potentially seeing temperatures near 40 degrees.

Cold in Florida

This is expected to be the coldest air felt in South Florida since January 2023, when lows between 30 and 40 degrees were recorded in some Florida locations.

Despite the cold, the sky will be mostly clear and the sun will shine brightly. However, this will not be enough to heat the environment, since the relative humidity will be very low.

Meteorologists recommend protecting yourself from the sun with glasses and sunscreen, as well as hydrating well and taking care of plants sensitive to the cold.

Temperatures will remain below average through the weekend, when a slight rise is expected. This cold period is considered the most intense of the season 2023-2024, which began in November and will end in May.

According to experts, these types of events are rare in South Florida, where the weather is usually hot and humid year-round.